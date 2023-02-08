IFP Advisors Inc Sells 261 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,894,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 142,773 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,991,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.