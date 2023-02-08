IMC Chicago LLC Invests $393,000 in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 6.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

