IMC Chicago LLC Invests $464,000 in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEBS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

WEBS stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52.

