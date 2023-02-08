IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNUG opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.