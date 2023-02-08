IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 24.55% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications by 20.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LTL opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

