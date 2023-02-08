ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of ImmunoGen worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,624,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.63.
ImmunoGen Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
