Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth $85,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 55.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

