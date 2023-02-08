Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman Sells 404 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $10,912.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 252,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,327.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.4 %

NX stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $887.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

