iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 274,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

