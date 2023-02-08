iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,885,000 after buying an additional 477,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after buying an additional 214,382 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 284,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,274,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period.

KXI opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

