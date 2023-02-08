iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -405.31%.

