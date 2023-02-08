iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 83,502 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $41.91.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

