iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 83,502 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $41.91.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.
iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
Further Reading
