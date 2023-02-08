iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average is $227.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.