iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

