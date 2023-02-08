iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $301.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.63.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

