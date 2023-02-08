James Andrew Pierce Sells 400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYK opened at $272.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.07. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

