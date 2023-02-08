Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

