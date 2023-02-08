Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $50,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

