Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.