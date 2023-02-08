Joseph Riemer Sells 4,700 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Joseph Riemer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $26,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Riemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Joseph Riemer sold 2,712 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $16,488.96.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of -0.23. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,373,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

