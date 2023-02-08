Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 752,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,729,131 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $22.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.