KBC Group NV Buys 656 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Unum Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

