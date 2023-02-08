KBC Group NV Makes New $120,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $315,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,445,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,445,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,790,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 813,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,821,009. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

