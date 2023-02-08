Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 25,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,487,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,149.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Morningside Venture Investment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 40,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $275,200.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 30,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $207,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $342,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Morningside Venture Investment sold 80,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $544,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 6,114 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $41,514.06.

On Thursday, January 12th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $33,850.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Morningside Venture Investment sold 12,162 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $84,769.14.

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 58.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 173.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 62,326 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 75.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

