Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $568,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75,950.0% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.18.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.