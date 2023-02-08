Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $4,184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 24.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,764,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.11.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

