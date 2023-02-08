Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.