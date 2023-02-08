MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Rafael E. Deleon Acquires 346 Shares of Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) Director Rafael E. Deleon acquired 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $10,245.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,444.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 0.0 %

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $218.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.23%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on MainStreet Bancshares from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

