MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of MarineMax worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $681.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

