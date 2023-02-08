Mario M. Rosati Sells 27,943 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Mario M. Rosati sold 27,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,393.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 470,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,636 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

AEHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.