Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 7,186 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 133.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

