Michele Lau Sells 344 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 610,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after purchasing an additional 410,228 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About GoDaddy

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

