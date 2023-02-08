Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Position Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,782 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 104.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

