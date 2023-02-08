Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 43,717,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 243,423,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MULN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,285,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 18,411,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,754,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,725,107 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 967,087 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

