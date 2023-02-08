Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 43,717,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 243,423,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive
In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive Inc is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.