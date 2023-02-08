Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 220 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.