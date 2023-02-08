Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Stericycle worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 781.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

