Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Crocs worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after acquiring an additional 51,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CROX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

CROX stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

