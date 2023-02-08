Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

