Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $61,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 323.7% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 310,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.2% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

