Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $639.86.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $678.28 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $685.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $579.36 and its 200 day moving average is $561.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

