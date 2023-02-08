Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

