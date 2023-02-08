Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,639,000. State Street Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $372.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $486.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

