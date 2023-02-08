Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GXO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

GXO opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

