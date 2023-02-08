Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 135,596 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at GXO Logistics
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GXO Logistics Price Performance
GXO opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.05.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.