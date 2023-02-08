Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Cable One worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $714.72 per share, with a total value of $3,573,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $820.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $745.59 and its 200 day moving average is $908.09. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,586.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

