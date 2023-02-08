Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 468.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.