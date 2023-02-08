Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK Increases Dividend

NYSE OKE opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.11%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.