Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of United States Steel worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 163.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 2,006,222 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 685.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,289,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,125,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 300.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

United States Steel Stock Down 6.6 %

X stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Articles

