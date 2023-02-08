Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 248 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.82.

NYSE FMC opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

