Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.10. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

