Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

